Located in South College Station is this stunning, 30-acre Wildlife Exempt estate is a perfect setting for the nature lover and only 15 minutes to Texas A&M University. The ranch-style home, crafted with Austin stone and cypress porches, sits in a meadow of oaks. The hardwood floors carry you through the foyer to the living room that features a floor-to-ceiling, custom stone fireplace with towering, beamed ceilings and looks out to the back patio and pool area. This home is immaculately maintained with newly painted kitchen cabinets in its spacious kitchen with granite island cooktop and countertops. The expansive master bedroom opens to the back patio and features a master bath with a beautiful claw tub on slate floors that also wrap the walls of the large shower. Double vanities and walk-in closets make this space easy to enjoy. Other bedrooms are spacious with a jack-n-Jill bath between two of them and the other hosts its own full bath and loft area. Upstairs is a very large living area with an adjacent media room. Come see as you relax and walk this property enjoying the birds, deer, and other wildlife passing over this gently sloping countryside. Trees shroud a seasonal creek that meanders through the property. Occasional clearings with intentional grass plantings support natural wildlife and create a beautiful meadow effect, canopied by the native oaks. The land is otherwise untouched, allowing you to truly make it your own. (10 acre parcel adjoins 20 acres in desc.)
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,897,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will consider a $205 million plan to renovate athletics facilities on the A&M campu…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A College Station man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.
A Bryan man was charged with selling drugs last week after authorities reported finding marijuana and THC during a search of his home.
A Brazos County jury sentenced a College Station man to eight years in prison last week after convicting him for theft with two or more previo…
A 22-year-old Killeen man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
OXFORD, Miss. — Coaches often use the one about the ball not bouncing their way to help explain a loss.
Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, has filed to run for Brazos County’s Precinct 4 commissioner seat…
Almost a year ago, College Station safety Kyle Walsh wasn’t sure if he’d ever play football again after suffering a season-ending concussion i…