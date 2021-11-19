4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,897,000

Located in South College Station is this stunning, 30-acre Wildlife Exempt estate is a perfect setting for the nature lover and only 15 minutes to Texas A&M University. The ranch-style home, crafted with Austin stone and cypress porches, sits in a meadow of oaks. The hardwood floors carry you through the foyer to the living room that features a floor-to-ceiling, custom stone fireplace with towering, beamed ceilings and looks out to the back patio and pool area. This home is immaculately maintained with newly painted kitchen cabinets in its spacious kitchen with granite island cooktop and countertops. The expansive master bedroom opens to the back patio and features a master bath with a beautiful claw tub on slate floors that also wrap the walls of the large shower. Double vanities and walk-in closets make this space easy to enjoy. Other bedrooms are spacious with a jack-n-Jill bath between two of them and the other hosts its own full bath and loft area. Upstairs is a very large living area with an adjacent media room. Come see as you relax and walk this property enjoying the birds, deer, and other wildlife passing over this gently sloping countryside. Trees shroud a seasonal creek that meanders through the property. Occasional clearings with intentional grass plantings support natural wildlife and create a beautiful meadow effect, canopied by the native oaks. The land is otherwise untouched, allowing you to truly make it your own. (10 acre parcel adjoins 20 acres in desc.)