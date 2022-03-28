 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,875

Pre-Lease for July 1 2022 Move-in. Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-full bath with 2-car garage near cul-de-sac at Westchester Park Subdivision features open floor concept, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Tile & wood-like laminate flooring throughout. No carpet. Lovely master suite with pop-up ceiling. Sizing master bathroom has deep bathtub, separate shower, and double vanities. Utility room has build-ins for the extra storage. Nice fenced backyard for relaxing or entertainment.

