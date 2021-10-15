Welcome home to your own private resort located on over 2 1/2 acres in the beautiful Indian Lakes neighborhood. Art makes a statement with imported hand carved Parota wood doors as you enter this 4800+ sf, single story Estate. This custom, open concept home features 4 bedrooms each with its own en suite and 2 additional half baths. No detail has been overlooked with a theater room, an additional game room, exercise room, office area and a huge Master suite with a steam shower and a boutique style closet. The chef's kitchen is equipped with Themador appliances, quartz countertops, 2 dishwashers and an oversized pantry with an additional oven. Over half of the fixtures throughout the home have been imported and cannot be replicated. The fabulous outdoor entertainment area with bi-folding glass doors, interconnecting loggias, repeated arches, Cantera columns and imported tiles showcase the Hacienda-style that is central to the house. Relax in your gorgeous pool with a waterfall and oversized hot tub. Enjoy a full size, lighted, outdoor basketball court to workout and play in your own backyard. You will never want to leave this exquisite, one of a kind escape. Call for your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,850,000
