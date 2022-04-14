4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,795

Charming, 4 bedroom, 2 bath located in a very quiet southgate neighborhood! Not interested in a "cookie cutter" property in a typical "cookie cutter" neighborhood? New vinyl wood plank floors, Stainless appliances, Lots of windows and natural light, Great floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Huge bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Very large master bedroom with natural light and over sized closet. Great built-ins! (China Cabinet - Buffet, desk, etc), 2 Car attached garage, Great back yard with large (10x16) shed / workshop. Centrally located with easy access to most of Bryan & College Station. Near shopping, restaurants and hospitals. 5 blocks from TAMU! Bike or walk to TAMU, Kyle Field, Olsen or Reed. Short drive to Blinn. This is one of a kind and a must see!