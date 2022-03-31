4 bedroom 3 bathroom minutes away from Texas A&M University. This home feature a open concept floor plan throughout the main floor. Granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring downstairs and carpet throughout the second floor.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,750
