Location, elegance, function and quality define this stately new residence situated one block from the Texas A&M Campus. Located in one of the most revered parts of College Station, this property is being built on one of the earliest platted lots in the City. This transitionally styled front elevation is well balanced with a iron front door and matching front facing window panels creating a modern meets classic feel. The exterior of the home boasts Pella casement windows, painted brick, and a 50-year architectural roof shingle. Enter the oversized foyer hall where a wet bar and built in server area is perfect for entertaining gameday company. The heart of the home is a massive kitchen, living, dining great room that flows perfectly into the outdoor living area. Kitchen has Omega custom cabinetry, KitchenAid commercial gas range, and a separate built-in refrigerator/freezer flanking the pantry. Off the kitchen is a huge walk in butler's pantry. The living room and outdoor living have solid masonry fireplaces. A luxurious primary suite and on-suite bath are located on the 1st floor; along with one downstairs guest suite and adjacent full bath plus the study. Upstairs is a bonus living area with two ample sized guest rooms, each with a private bath. Other amenities include: extensive millwork, designer lighting/hardware, wood floors in the heart of the home, tile in baths, 2-car side entry garage, foam insulation, 2-tankless water heaters. 300 Timber awaits you!