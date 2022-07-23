4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500,000

Welcome to 17761 Windsong Drive, where luxury and livability exist together in one well balanced package. This residence is tucked on a quiet cul-de-sac and commands your attention the moment you turn onto the street. The striking front façade composed of many varied elevations is visible as you approach the residence down a spacious drive with scattered mature oak trees. As you enter the double front doors you are greeted by an elegant, yet edgy, foyer with 3/4 wainscoting, custom wall coverings, and beaded chandelier. Pass the study as you enter the main living, kitchen, dining great room. The sand and finish hardwood floors, millwork ceiling treatments, black interior doors with porcelain knobs and custom finishes abounding add to the sumptuous feel of this space. The chef quality kitchen hosts Thermador appliances, quarts counters, custom cabinetry touches, bar and walk-in prep pantry. Master suite is located privately on one-side of the home with en-suite bath and dressing room style closet. Two guest suites with Jack-and-Jill bath located on first floor, plus one junior suite with en-suite bath located adjacent to pool. Second floor composed of bonus room, home theater and 1/2 bath. The outdoor living area is unparalleled with resort style pool, swim up bar under thatch hut, turf lawn, poured concrete landscape retainer/walls, outdoor kitchen and covered patio including queen size southern suspended day bed. Four car garage and two car attached carport. Luxury awaits!