A touch of class with quiet elegance exudes from this timeless tradition estate situated on over 5 acres in the desirable Sweetwater neighborhood. Secluded and private in the heart of College Station. This exquisite one-owner property features a beautiful gated entrance with lightly wooded drive that opens up to a magical storybook setting. Featuring gracious entrance in dramatic two-story foyer; lovely custom staircase; three living areas; two dining areas; grand kitchen with island, eating bar and large butler's pantry; floor to ceiling bricked wood burning fireplace in family room; plantation shutters; an abundance of beautiful wood flooring; copious amounts of natural light throughout; large porches for nature watching or just relaxing with your favorite beverage. Each room of this gorgeous home has picturesque views of the beautiful outdoor surroundings including lush landscaping, large mature oak trees, gazebo, back yard pool and hot tub. This beauty is superb for entertaining family and friends, inside and out! Experience sheer delight during each home game as this property is in the path of the prestigious flyovers before Aggie football games. No city taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Brazos County Health District was holding a Thursday afternoon press conference with Dr. Seth Sullivan to update the community on the COVI…
The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted 8-1 on Wednesday in support of a statement guiding Texas A&M President Katherine Banks to …
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases in the count…
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the…
A 21-year-old Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday night after being arrested on charges linked to a shooting the night before.