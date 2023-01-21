4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,395,000

A Builder & Designer Personal Home, featuring top quality throughout w/ 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 half baths, & magazine-cover finish! Upgrades on this elite home include salted driveway finish, white oak stairs, dual zone HVAC, TWO tankless water heaters, 6-zone surround sound system, spray foam insulation, TWO studies, game room, media room, & an amazing outdoor spa retreat w/ all the bells & whistles: modern flow outdoor pool, separate hot tub patio w/ media, outdoor culinary kitchen, & terraced landscaping for additional privacy. If you need space - this home HAS IT: media room w/ attached half bath, game room, a full study w/ built-in desk & cabinets, micro study w/ built-ins, ladies retreat off the master, upstairs loft game room/kids study, guest suite w/ full bath, shower, soaker tub, & linen closet, butler's pantry that boasts a wet bar w/ built-in hutch, ice maker, THIRD sink, laundry w/ doggy station & dedicated doggy door. The living room boasts a wall of windows w/ remote shades looking out on that spa-retreat backyard. This open floor plan is designed for entertaining & the kitchen is made for elegance & ease w/ 6-head gas range, TWO convection ovens, second sink w/ pot filler, soft-close drawers & cabinets throughout, & MASSIVE island. Finally, end your day in your master oasis featuring slatboard accented ceiling, private retreat w/ wine fridge & coffee bar, THREE HEAD rain shower, luxurious soaker tub w/ slatboard accent wall, & large California closet.