A touch of class with quiet elegance exudes from this timeless tradition estate situated on over 5 acres in the desirable Sweetwater neighborhood. Secluded and private in the heart of College Station. This exquisite one-owner property features a beautiful gated entrance with lightly wooded drive that opens up to a magical storybook setting. Featuring gracious entrance in dramatic two-story foyer; lovely custom staircase; three living areas; two dining areas; grand kitchen with island, eating bar and large butler's pantry; floor to ceiling bricked wood burning fireplace in family room; plantation shutters; an abundance of beautiful wood flooring; copious amounts of natural light throughout; large porches for nature watching or just relaxing with your favorite beverage. Each room of this gorgeous home has picturesque views of the beautiful outdoor surroundings including lush landscaping, large mature oak trees, gazebo, back yard pool and hot tub. This beauty is superb for entertaining family and friends, inside and out! Experience sheer delight during each home game as this property is in the path of the prestigious flyovers before Aggie football games. No city taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,395,000
