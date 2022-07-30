4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,389,900

Located on a heavily wooded 1.41 acre lot in Indian Lakes, this new Schaefer Custom Home offers a well designed floor plan with upmost attention to detail and outstanding amenities! The 4,135 SF open concept plan offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full baths (each bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet) a half or guest bath, a spacious family room, a large game room/2nd living area, large dining area, a private study or 3rd living area and a bonus room. The eat-in island kitchen features high quality stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz counters and a huge walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens onto the great room with soaring beamed cathedral ceiling and a wall of windows allowing for natural light to fill the space. The master is a private haven with a luxurious walk in tiled shower with bench and multiple shower heads, a jetted tub and double vanities. A covered patio offers an outdoor kitchen with views of the heavily wooded back yard. A mud area with bench and lockers leads to the 3 car garage. Very energy efficient with blown foam insulation in walls and attic, low-E vinyl windows, two tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances and much more!. Custom touches can be found throughout this exceptional home. Indian Lakes is an upscale planned community which includes Lake Arapaho, a recreation center, pool, tennis courts, a basketball court and miles of hiking and equestrian trails all within close proximity to the ever growing Towerpoint retail and restaurant area.