Welcome to the epitome of Southern elegance and Texas charm! Nestled within the prestigious, private, and gated community of The Hollow at Millican Reserve in College Station, Texas, this new construction home offers a unique blend of luxurious and serene countryside living. This remarkable property boasts a spacious 3 bed, 3.5-bath Southern Creek Home, perfectly situated on a sprawling 1-acre lot and a separate 1 bed, 1 bath casita, providing space for guests or extended family. The open-concept floor plan seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, making it ideal for both family gatherings and entertaining guests. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinetry with soft close hinges, under cabinet accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious island. Adjacent to the kitchen, a formal dining room with elegant finishes provides the perfect backdrop for hosting special occasions. Living area features a cozy fireplace for those cooler Texas evenings. The primary suite is a tranquil haven, offering a spacious bedroom, a luxurious en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower, and a walk-in closet. One of the property's standout features is the over 1,000 square feet of covered patio space, perfect for those Aggie game days! The outdoor kitchen boasts a built-in stainless steel gas grill, refrigerator, and is prewired for a TV. Picturing yourself in this beautiful home? Schedule a private tour today!