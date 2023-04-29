Located in newest exclusive phase of Greens Prairie Reserve this home sits on a spacious half acre lot! This unique community has devoted over 1/3 of the neighborhood to greenspace including 20-30 foot buffers behind each home. This home offers an open concept floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a guest bath, a spacious living area, a 2nd living, a private study, a bonus room, large dining area & a custom kitchen with quality stainless appliances & large walk-in pantry. The family room offers a dramatic cathedral ceiling, gorgeous fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. The primary suite is a luxurious retreat with a centerpiece free standing tub along with a walk-in shower with multiple shower heads and access to a walk-in custom closet brimming with built-in storage. Secondary bedrooms all have access to a full bath + walk in closets. A large covered patio provides an outdoor kitchen & overlooks the fully fenced back yard with ample space for a pool & more. Great storage with a functional over-sized mudroom drop zone, large utility with sink with built-ins + an oversized three car garage with extra storage. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood & tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets & detailed mill work. Multiple energy efficiency features including foam insulation in the walls a& attic, low-E vinyl windows, high efficiency Trane HVAC systems & tankless water heaters. This home is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2023.