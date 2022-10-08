4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,250,000

Located in newest exclusive phase of Greens Prairie Reserve this home sits on a spacious half acre lot! This unique community has devoted over 1/3 of the neighborhood to greenspace including 20-30 foot buffers behind each home. This home offers an open concept floorplan with a 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a guest bath, a spacious living area, a 2nd living, a separate study, large dining area and a custom kitchen with quality stainless appliances and large walk in pantry. The family room offers a dramatic cathedral ceiling, beautiful fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. Great storage with a functional over-sized mudroom drop zone, large utility with sink and built-ins + an oversized three car garage with extra storage. The primary suite walk in closet with custom built-ins and a spa like bath offer a centerpiece free standing tub along with a walk in shower with multiple shower heads. Secondary bedrooms all have access to a full bath + walk in closets. A large covered patio offers an outdoor kitchen and overlooks the fully fenced back yard, great entertainment space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, & multiple energy efficient features including foam insulation in the walls and attic, low-E vinyl windows, high efficiency Trane HVAC systems and tankless water heaters. This home is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2023.