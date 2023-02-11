This beautiful "mint condition" Flagship custom home was recently renovated with many eye catching upgrades. The 3,335 square foot, 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home sits on a 1.62 acre wooded lot in the highly desirable Indian Lakes subdivision. The green belt behind the property ensures your privacy! In addition to the normal high end amenities, this home offers a study, bonus/game room, chef's kitchen with all stainless steel KitchenAid appliances and a wonderful new resort style pool with a waterfall and fountains. Over the garage, there is also roughly 500 square feet of valuable unfinished space which you can be customized to your needs. The vaulted ceiling and wood beams in the living room offer a WOW first impression as you enter. The open floor plan flows nicely between the living room, large kitchen with counter seating and the dining room. All have great views of the pool and extensive backyard landscaping. In the master suite, the current owner added a door to the backyard and also added a covered patio outside the master bedroom for morning coffee. The master also offers 12 foot ceilings, a large custom walk in master closet, custom shower, separate tub and a ton of storage. The relaxing back patio offers an outdoor kitchen, dog run with garage access and a fenced yard. At night, sit on the patio and enjoy the light show in the new pool and the stars above. This energy efficient home even offers spray foam insulation.