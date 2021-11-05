LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Located in the highly sought after Southside neighborhood, you'll be close enough to TAMU to hear the Aggie Band practice as you enjoy your morning coffee on the patio! Situated on over an acre, the property includes the main 3 bed/3 bath house with attached 2-car garage and car port, and a 1 bed/1 bath cabana with living room, kitchen with eating bar, and breakfast area. These structures wrap around an oasis of a backyard for everyday escapes featuring a large swimming pool with an attached hot tub, an outdoor fireplace, and a tiki bar. Built in 1955, the ranch-style main house sits behind a large front yard of green grass covered by a towering tree. As you enter, you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light due to large windows throughout the home. With a large-but-cozy living room, spacious kitchen with island and two eating bars, AND a game room, there's always plenty of room for entertaining. Don't want guests in your beautiful home? No problem! Take the party out to the poolside cabana where there's plenty of room to watch the game and spread out the snacks! Gameday? You're only 1/2 mile to campus, and less than a mile to Kyle Field! A full master bath update in 2020 features dual sinks, separate vanity, and LARGE walk-in shower. A new class III roof has been installed and qualifies for a discounted insurance rate.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,200,000
