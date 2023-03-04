Beautiful, uniquely designed property with every luxury finish includes 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths plus a study and a game room (flex space)! Upgrades include white oak wood floors, all Brizo & Delta plumbing fixtures and tons of storage! Don't miss the hidden closet in the study or the built-ins in the huge, primary closet. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry complete with microwave drawer and additional sink & touch faucet & also boasts a 36" cast-iron sink with 48" Ilve gas range and built-in style refrigerator and freezer. Designer paint and lighting finishes throughout including Primo gas lanterns on the front with additional automatic up lighting. Casement windows and custom Bahama shutters on the front of the house. Outside, check out the lavish landscaping, along with the automatic remote controlled screened porch, and the newly tiled pool and spa with a fire pit area and additional covered bar area with extra large outdoor kitchen. Homeowner has architectural drawings for finishing out the attic as a garage apartment. Must see!