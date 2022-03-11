4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,150,000

This custom built home on nearly 4 acres is centrally located in College Station but has the feel of a private retreat. This lakefront property offers a place to relax, kayak, fish, or just the peacefulness of Lake Placid. One-of-a kind cul-de-sac lot also comes with a unique, functional home. The interior boast gorgeous finishes including stone wall accents, grand vaulted ceiling, stained barn doors, and Juliet balcony. The chef’s kitchen includes double ovens, five burner cooktop, pot filler, and appliance garage cabinet. Extra storage in the oversized pantry with numerous outlets for small kitchen appliances. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the upstairs bonus room that includes a bar and attached patio with spectacular views. Then have some fun down the indoor slide! The master suite has an attached flex space and beautiful master bathroom accented with a corner, rotunda rainfall shower. Additional spaces include office, extra living space down stairs, three extra bedrooms, and hidden safe room. Outdoors is comfortable with mosquito misters, fire pit seating area, fenced yard, and covered patio. Incredible views from throughout the home and patio look out to your vast yard and tranquil lake setting complemented by native landscape.