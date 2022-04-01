4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,129,900

Custom designed home located in The Hollow at Millican Reserve, a private gated, conservation-found community in College Station - just 11 minutes from Texas A&M University. This luxurious home with a Casita features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and so much more! The Texas Hill Country inspired elevation features multi-texture exterior, full gutters, and a metal roofing system. The garage includes 8' doors and an epoxy coated floor. The outdoor living retreat is designed for entertaining and includes a large workstation, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in stainless steel gas grill, refrigerator, sink and wired for a TV. The custom designed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and professional gas range top, and granite throughout. The primary suite has a soaker freestanding tub, large walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet with seasonal third row rods. Southern Creek Homes is a RESNET Energy Smart Builder and Energy Star Partner, with every home being HERS rated. **Brochure and renderings are for illustration purposes only. Southern Creek Homes reserves the right to change features and specifications during construction and prior to entering into a contract with a buyer.