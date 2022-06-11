Custom designed home located in The Hollow at Millican Reserve, a private gated, conservation-found community in College Station - just 11 minutes from Texas A&M University. This luxurious home with a Casita features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and so much more! The Texas Hill Country inspired elevation features multi-texture exterior, full gutters, and a metal roofing system. The garage includes 8' doors and an epoxy coated floor. The outdoor living retreat is designed for entertaining and includes a large workstation, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in stainless steel gas grill, refrigerator, sink and wired for a TV. The custom designed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and professional gas range top, and granite throughout. The primary suite has a soaker freestanding tub, large walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet with seasonal third row rods. Southern Creek Homes is a RESNET Energy Smart Builder and Energy Star Partner.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,129,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CENTERVILLE — The three-week manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville as law enforcement from multiple agenc…
Grass is difficult to eradicate once it gets established in garden beds. Here's what to do about it.
Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to …
Home and apartment renters in College Station spoke out during Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting to urge the council to co…
Micah Dallas caught the attention of many at Blue Bell Park last Sunday in the Texas A&M baseball team’s 15-9 win over TCU to clinch the N…
Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different.
Four Tomball school district students and their grandfather were identified Friday as the victims killed Thursday in Leon County, allegedly by…
Southern California junior right-hander Carson Lambert announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Texas A&M. Lambert went …
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford was able to return that program to national prominence in a short time, something she’ll try to repea…