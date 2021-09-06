Spanish Mediterranean beauty nestled in a country haven just on the edge of town! Twenty plus acres surround this over 3,000 square foot custom home. This peaceful oasis boasts a pool, fountain, porches and luscious landscaping. Entertaining or just relaxing with family and friends is sure to delight everyone! Master suite is down with an adjacent smaller office. Gathering room provides a wall of built-ins, Austin stone fireplace and wet bar. Upstairs is a large 37' X 10' office looking out on the grounds and pool. The upstairs bedrooms are good sized, two with a Jack and Jill bath and the other with it's own bath. Pole barn with pens, permanent storage building, woods and two ponds. This lovely property is truly the definition of serenity! Copy and Paste this link for a 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NRxSR3wZ5dd&mls=1
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,115,000
