4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,099,000

COUNTRY living just minutes from College Station. Remarkable custom 3,957 square foot home is located on 5.44 acres with a pond. This private retreat is hidden from passersby and nestled among towering native oaks and foliage. This warm, inviting property boasts a gated entrance, 4 or 5 bedrooms/4.5 bathrooms, formal dining, and study. A shaded front porch welcomes guests as the tree-lined drive opens up to reveal this stunning home. An abundance of natural light, beautiful hardwood flooring, and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace all enhance the welcoming feel of the open living space. From the picture windows overlooking the sparkling pool and acreage, and the soaring ceilings, to the massive bar, this enormous kitchen provides both visual and functional appeal. Upstairs includes a large multifunctional room that could be used as a guest suite (5th bedroom)/game room/media room with a full bath, a large, private covered balcony, plus an additional 500+/- square feet attic space that is already framed out that would make a nice bonus space for gameroom or home theater. Every room in this home feels both grand and inviting. Enjoy afternoons on the large covered back porch taking in the serene views of the property, swimming in the pool, or fishing and picnicking at the private pond. This unique property is fantastic for entertaining. Hurry and make your appointment to view today!! For a 3D virtual tour, copy and paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FSh19CzEPXJ