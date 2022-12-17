4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,089,000

Loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood this Ambit Home will leave you in awe. This 1 story home has space for all your needs with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, and game room. Tucked back in the subdivision on a cul-de-sac street this stunning home sits on a ½ acre lot. As you step into your new home you’ll see it is flowing with wood floors though the common areas and the master bedroom. The living room is filled with natural light, anchored with a gas fireplace, and boasts 17 ft tall ceilings. Kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with a Hallman 48-inch double oven duel fuel Italian gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Enjoy evenings on your expansive back patio featuring an outdoor kitchen. The owner’s retreat is tucked away in the back corner of the home and has a separate entrance to the patio. The on-suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION CALL TODAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO CHOOSE SELECTIONS. STOCK PHOTOS BEING USED OF A HOME WITH A SIMILAR FLOORPLAN.