This builder & designer owned property is one of a kind! Energy efficient w/solid core doors throughout for optimal sound control. Don't miss the custom bookshelves or hidden closet in the moody, trimmed study or the built-ins in the huge, primary closet connected to the designer-tiled utility room. Kitchen's walk-in pantry has microwave drawer & large sink & touch faucet. Kitchen features 36" cast-iron sink w/48" Ilve gas range w/brass knobs & built-in style refrigerator & freezer, unlaquered brass hardware & pantry style cabinetry around the fridge w/hidden pullout drawers. Secondary baths each feature special tile designs & one even has a huge walk-in shower w/rainhead. Specialty paint & lighting finishes throughout including gas lanterns w/additional automatic up lighting. Casement windows & custom Bahama shutters add to the fabulous curb appeal. Gameroom (flex space) has its own entrance from the covered patio for entertaining-overflow from the pool! Outside features lavish landscaping, along w/automatic remote controlled screened porch, & newly tiled pool/spa w/BOTH chiller & heater, along w/blackstar gravel firepit area & additional covered bar area w/oversized outdoor kitchen. If you're looking for additional yard space, look no further than the huge side yard on this corner lot with plenty of room for playing catch or corn hole! Homeowner has architectural drawings for finishing out the attic as a garage apartment, it's already plumbed for an additional bathroom!