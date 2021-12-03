Very private and gorgeous, 3+ Acres in Indian Lakes. Even backs up to Green Space! BEAUTIFUL, Tuscany Style home with MANY custom features. The beautiful wood, glass, and wrought iron entry door opens into an inviting and large, covered courtyard, overlooking well manicured and private, fenced in garden area. The matching front door across entry way, opens into the formal living room, which is attached to a cozy screened in back porch. Also on first floor is the large formal dining room, breakfast area, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite. The second living area with a beautiful vaulted ceiling, opens, with French doors, onto the inviting courtyard. Off the courtyard is a separate casita, with one bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs, 2 more bedrooms, 2 full baths and a huge bonus area. A separate study with french doors (or extra bedroom) is also upstairs. The balcony off the bonus room overlooks the courtyard - perfect place to enjoy all your privacy and beautiful gardens. Another balcony overlooks front yard. So many wonderful sitting areas, inside and out, to enjoy this private oasis. Quiet and secluded living, but also not far from many amenities. Outstanding finishes and truly, one of a kind - don't let this one get away! Call or text for your showing, TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,074,000
