4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,050,000

  • Updated
Come see this gorgeous home in South College Station! Nestled on a lot with no back neighbors, you will get the opportunity for peace and quiet while still being in College Station. While many homes lack space, this one certainly does not! It features soaring ceilings, an expansive primary suite, open living space, and NOT TO MENTION a detached office space/guest quarters. The drive-through portico leads to a three car garage with plenty of storage space. A fabulous covered patio set up in the back allows you to make the most of outdoor living. There is a full outdoor kitchen and a fireplace, making it perfect for entertaining! Please call today for your chance to make custom selections!

