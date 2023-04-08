Imagine this stunning, custom-built home overlooking a beautiful, HOA-maintained lake - the perfect combination of features & benefits, offering everything you need to live your best life! This spacious 4-bed, 3.5-bath home boasts a 3-car garage, crown molding, glass-fronted cabinets tucked throughout, storage galore & plantation shutters for just the right amount of light. Open floorplan is designed for effortless living & entertaining, from a great room w/ an Austin stone fireplace centerpiece to the dining room w/ built-in hutch. You'll love the office w/ separate exterior French door access & built-in shelves/cabinets. There's no meal you can't prepare in the cook's kitchen w/ dbl ovens, expansive eat-in island w/ wine rack, gas cooktop & so many cabinets for all your appliances, tools, or spices. Massive oasis master complete w/ 2 lg walk-in closets, 2 sinks, separate vanity, luxurious XL soaker tub, & 3-head shower. Upstairs is a gameroom, bed, & en-suite bath w/ hall access. Copious storage in every room, including some glass-front cabinets, ensures you'll never run out of space. Utility/mud room comes complete w/ custom hall tree w/cabinets & shoe drawers, utility sink, freezer space, & built-in desk - making it a breeze to keep things organized. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the stunning lake view from 2 patios - one enclosed for year-round relaxation, one w/ an outdoor kitchen at your disposal for grilling up a storm, a gas firepit w/ stone seating, & tiered landscaping