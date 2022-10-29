4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,012,000

Don’t miss your chance to own this Ambit Home that is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. As you approach your metal front door take a seat in the private courtyard. This functional floor plan has owners retreat, a guest/in-law suite, study, and ½ bath downstairs. Upstairs you can hang out on the balcony or the game room. You’ll also find two additional beds and baths upstairs AND every bedroom in the house boasts a walk-in closet! The common areas downstairs and owners retreat will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a fireplace, and you'll be in awe of the tall ceilings, decorative accents, and natural light. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, double ovens, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with an outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, and spacious seating area. Master suite boasts dual walk-in closets, spacious walk-in shower with dual shower heads, and a stand-alone tub! Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails.