Here is the space you wanted with a location you CANNOT beat - 20-acre ranch IN COLLEGE STATION. Drive up to this two-story home that overlooks all the privacy you could want, beautiful vistas, and the sounds of nature. Property includes a 7 stall barn with tack room plumbed for a bathroom, 110volt electrical with its own box, cross fencing, dressage field behind the barn, and seeded with Rye and Bermuda. Need a break? Take your rod to the 14-foot deep pond stocked with fish that has kept its water even in the dry season. Plantation-style home boasts rooms galore for all your entertaining or family needs with TWO dining spaces, TWO living rooms, and a kitchen with a large island, copious counter/cabinet space for all your culinary adventures. Great circular flow, tons of natural light, and abundant storage throughout. This home is ready for your weekend warrior updates and design style to shine through!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,000,000
