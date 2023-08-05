Welcome to this stunning home in the desired Arrowhead Farms! This spacious two-story house boasts 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms with 2516 sq ft. As you enter, walk through the foyer and be greeted by the open living room, kitchen and formal dining room, great for entertaining guests. The main floor includes the primary bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and features an office that can serve as a private space for working from home or studying. Upstairs, in addition to the 3 bedrooms, you will find a very large theater room, and a loft. Both spaces could be used as a home gym, game room or even an extra bedroom! Head outside to the backyard and prepare to be amazed by the pool and hot tub. Imagine outdoor gatherings or lounging under the sun back here. Located across from Caldwell ISD schools and with parks all around, you won’t want to miss the chance to make this your home!