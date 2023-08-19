Hidden among the trees of this amazing 21.67 acre tract lies a gorgeous farm house and 1.5 acre pond. Immacutlately kept grounds not only offer a park like setting but there is also a bee keeping ag exemption in place. Upon entering the home you are immediately drawn to the wall of windows in the living area overlooking the pond. The large and inviting kitchen offers stainless appliances and plenty of space for family gatherings. This floor plan offers the flexibility to have either a 4 or 5 bedroom with a study. The primary bedroom and en-suite are located downstairs with a large walk in closet, a slipper tub, walk in shower and his and her vainities. Upstairs you will find a second living area, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Outdoors there are oversized porches on the front and back for watching sunrises and sunsets. The back porch includes a hot tub and stairs to access the grounds and stocked pond. As you walk along the manicured grounds you will find benches around the pond, trails that lead you to the bee keeping, deer feeder and implement shed. There is also a 1200 sq foot barn with electricity and a 20 ft overhang for parking equipment or cars. Deed restrictions to protect your investment but with flexibility to have your 4H or FFA projects. Horses are welcome! Property fenced on 3 sides. Seller will teach bee keeping techniques. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerators/Microwave and Golf cart convey with acceptable offer. No survey on file. Buyer to purchase if needed.