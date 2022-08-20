 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $999,000

This jewel in desired Miramont sits on a corner lot. Featuring Granite Countertops, Wood Floors, Oversized Master Bathroom and Closet. The home is designed around an open concept with a split floor plan. The outside living space is spacious with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace. The interior design is leaves nothing forgotten. Close to shops dining and TAMU.

