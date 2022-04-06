Luxurious lakeside living in the heart of Aggieland! You'll fall in love with this incredible estate situated on nearly two acres overlooking the water in Heritage Lake Estates! Built by Hamilton Custom Homes, the home features nearly 4,100 heated sq ft including 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms + multiple living, dining, and flex spaces. The kitchen is a chef's delight with top-of-the-line appliances, double ovens, pot filler, and ample counter + storage space! Relax and enjoy the most gorgeous view in town on the spacious back porch overlooking the pool AND lake. You'll rest easy knowing that your home comes equipped with a Generac 16 kw generator as well as a residential fire suppression/sprinkler system, and lightning protection system! Don't miss the expansive walled and floored attic space complete with an attic storage lift! Lower level doorways are ADA compliant. Everything you could ever want in a home...and so much more! Schedule your exclusive showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Pub…
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
The Kentucky-based company that purchased the Gibbons Creek power plant in Grimes County in 2021 has announced the sale of its remaining prope…
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.