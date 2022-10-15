4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $980,000

Move to the country! This home sits on 2 acres and offers that country fresh air! You will love this open concept floor plan with 18' cathedral ceiling and floor to ceiling stone masonry fireplace in the living room. The kitchen offers a multipurpose island with granite countertop and farm sink, stainless appliances and a large walk-in pantry with ice maker and sink. Three bedrooms are downstairs including the owner's suite. Upstairs you will find a guest bedroom with full bathroom and a bonus room which could be used as a media room or hobby room. Additional property features include: custom cabinetry throughout, master bathroom with soaking tub, large tile shower with bench seat, private toilet, office in front, laundry room with sink. Exterior features include: stone exterior, front and back patio with tongue and grove stained ceiling, wired for surround sound on back patio, outdoor kitchen, 2 car garage, propane tank and aerobic septic. Front patio is 245 sf with the back patio being 465 sf. Energy efficient items include foam insulation, vinyl low E windows and a tankless water heater. Quality construction and energy efficiency! Call today!