Stunning home located on the 2nd hole on the golf course in lovely Traditions! From the moment you enter the home, you will find a spacious open floor plan - great for entertaining or relaxing. The home features an office, formal dining room, large game room, and stunning balcony that overlooks the golf course. Natural light floods the house through the many stunning windows. The large master bedroom features a gorgeous master bathroom with granite countertops, a stone bathtub, and walk-in shower. Chef's dream kitchen with island, double ovens, huge walk in pantry and beautiful granite countertops. In addition to the two upstairs guest bedrooms, you will find a large game room with a full bar. Enjoy the amazing backyard that features a covered patio on both levels of the house, and a large extended deck built with a fire pit. Wonderful for entertaining family and friends. Short distance to Traditions Club House and Lake Walk Town Center. Come see this amazing home!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $975,000
