4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $885,000

Secluded hide-away estate home in the heart of Traditions located on the established street of Pinyon Creek. The backyard is an oasis surrounded by a common area wooded buffer and features a fully fenced Mobley pool and hot tub, a lighted gazebo and firepit and a yard designed to entertain Aggies. This home is situated on over half an acre and boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, plus an upstairs bonus room and 3 car garage with an oversized driveway for additional parking. Enter the home through through the grand double door entrance and step into the spacious floorplan with a lot of windows for natural light. The gourmet kitchen features extensive granite counters, double ovens, five burner gas cook top, large island with shelves and an eating bar. Also, included is a built in wine cooler, built-in bookshelves and a cozy computer desk. The oversized master bedroom features a bay window for a sitting area plus a single french door to the covered patio. The master bathroom features double vanities, a knee space, plus his and her closets. The laundry room has a built-in ironing board, clothes hanging bar and cabinets for storage. Take a quick golf cart ride to the Traditions Club and to Lake Walk. Come Live Where Aggies Play!