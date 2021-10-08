4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $875,000

Come home to your spectacular abode in the lovely Easterling Estates! Bask in country ambiance just minutes from outstanding schools, retail and medical facilities. Nestled on 1.74 acres, this immaculately maintained home offers a picturesque setting with myriad exquisite features: Enter a light-filled, open concept great room and kitchen enhanced with granite countertops, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinetry, breakfast nook and large pantry. The split bedroom plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and large media room w/half bath. The master suite offers a large open closet, beautiful spa with separate vanities, a makeup vanity, walk-in shower and jetted tub. The shared full bath between two guest bedrooms offers a jetted tub as well! The enormous covered back porch offers multiple outdoor areas for entertaining, featuring a wood burning fireplace, dining space, summer kitchen, refrigerator, smoker and more… all located beside the elegantly landscaped firepit for sipping cider with your s’mores on crisp autumn evenings with family and friends… THEN there’s the ultimate man cave / garage / workshop! A 30' x 40' fully insulated metal building with room-a-plenty for cars, storage, work projects and so much more… You’ll especially love the comforts of electricity, heating, cooling, a concrete slab, loft for storage... Believe it when you see it! Easy to show… Come on over!