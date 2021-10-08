Come home to your spectacular abode in the lovely Easterling Estates! Bask in country ambiance just minutes from outstanding schools, retail and medical facilities. Nestled on 1.74 acres, this immaculately maintained home offers a picturesque setting with myriad exquisite features: Enter a light-filled, open concept great room and kitchen enhanced with granite countertops, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinetry, breakfast nook and large pantry. The split bedroom plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and large media room w/half bath. The master suite offers a large open closet, beautiful spa with separate vanities, a makeup vanity, walk-in shower and jetted tub. The shared full bath between two guest bedrooms offers a jetted tub as well! The enormous covered back porch offers multiple outdoor areas for entertaining, featuring a wood burning fireplace, dining space, summer kitchen, refrigerator, smoker and more… all located beside the elegantly landscaped firepit for sipping cider with your s’mores on crisp autumn evenings with family and friends… THEN there’s the ultimate man cave / garage / workshop! A 30' x 40' fully insulated metal building with room-a-plenty for cars, storage, work projects and so much more… You’ll especially love the comforts of electricity, heating, cooling, a concrete slab, loft for storage... Believe it when you see it! Easy to show… Come on over!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A McLennan County man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time while he had…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan High School graduate is cheering for the Houston Texans this season as a member of the team’s cheerleading squad.
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach reverently talks about how great it is to play at Kyle Field.
A sign at Alan Bass’ tailgate on the grass outside of Reed Arena had a simple statement printed on it – “tailgate like a champion today.”
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
It feels like Texas A&M’s season is over. It’s not. The Aggies have seven regular-season games left and a bowl game. But they are 3-2 with…