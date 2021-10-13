Masterfully remodeled midcentury home in the exquisite Heritage Park area of Bryan. The renovations begin with custom iron front doors and a spacious entry way that immediately invites you into the elegant dining and kitchen area. Your eyes are drawn to view the spacious dining and kitchen area to the right. This renovated kitchen highlights granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tons of storage. The adjacent cozy living area features a fireplace, wood floors, floor to ceiling closed in storage and floor to ceiling picturesque windows overlooking the resort style cabana area. The living and kitchen area open to the bonus/ sunroom area that overlooks a quiet waterfall retreat. The outdoor cabana style area is perfect for entertaining and features an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa and fireplace. Complete with seating and pool equipment. Overlooking the pool is the renovated office/apt/craft room with its own separate outside entrance which includes a kitchenette, built in work area, full bath and super-sized storage area. Pictures don’t do the remodel justice. Come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday in Bryan, according to Bryan police.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…