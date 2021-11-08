4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $849,990

 Skip to main content
COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN OR A PRIME DEVELOPMENT TRACT CONSISTING OF 8.51 ACRES CLOSE TO TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, THE NEW 2,000 AC TEXAS A&M RELLIS CAMPUS, THE HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER, & BLINN COLLEGE. ADJACENT TO SEVERAL NEW RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISIONS, RETAIL OUTLETS, MEDICAL SERVICES, CHURCHES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS AND RESTAURANTS. LARGE 2100 SQ FT BARN, PENS FOR HORSES, COWS. NICE PIPE FENCING WITH A GATED ENTRANCE. MOST OF THE TRACT LIES OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF BRYAN. NONE OF THE TRACT APPEARS TO BE IN THE FLOOD PLAIN. THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL 6 ACRES AVAILABLE NEXT DOOR ALONG WITH ANOTHER NICE HOUSE FOR SALE.

