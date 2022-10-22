4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $849,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT! This stunning NEW home is located in the desirable and private Traditions neighborhood, and so close to TAMU! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 1 half bath home was built by Easterling Homes. Enjoy the open floor plan of the main floor including spacious living, kitchen and dining spaces. Beautifully curated selections include white oak engineered wood floors, plantation shutters, brass fixtures and stunning tile kitchen backsplash. The first floor primary suite is outfitted with a spacious bathroom, complete with a deep, stand-alone soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, a separate toilet closet and an expansive walk-in closet. Enjoy all of the custom touches the kitchen offers with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, brass schoolhouse pendant lighting over the island, a wine cooler, stained wood vent hood over a gas cooktop, a large island with deep basin sink and a walk-in pantry. Custom built-ins flank the floor to ceiling stone fireplace accented by the large wood mantel. The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an extra large bonus/2nd living room. The spacious covered back patio provides even more space to entertain or just enjoy your morning coffee. The Traditions community is known for its premier golf course and clubhouse and resort-style pool!