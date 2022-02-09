Masterfully remodeled midcentury home in the exquisite Heritage Park area of Bryan. The renovations begin with custom iron front doors and a spacious entry way that immediately invites you into the elegant dining and kitchen area. Your eyes are drawn to view the spacious dining and kitchen area to the right. This renovated kitchen highlights granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tons of storage. The adjacent cozy living area features a fireplace, wood floors, floor to ceiling closed in storage and floor to ceiling picturesque windows overlooking the resort style cabana area. The living and kitchen area open to the bonus/ sunroom area that overlooks a quiet waterfall retreat. The outdoor cabana style area is perfect for entertaining and features an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa and fireplace. Complete with seating and pool equipment. Overlooking the pool is the renovated office/apt/craft room with its own separate outside entrance which includes a kitchenette, built in work area, full bath and super-sized storage area. Pictures don’t do the remodel justice. Come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $815,000
