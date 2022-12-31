4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $815,000

**Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary** Looking for a new builder home, look no further than this 4 bedroom 3 bath with office Ridgewood custom home situated on a 1 acre lot located in Hidden Oaks Estates subdivision! This floor plan also offers a office / flex room, breakfast area, and formal dining room! This home features a great open floor plan with Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large living room with elegant brick fireplace, huge kitchen with large island and an abundance of cabinet and counter space, pot filler above cooktop, granite countertops throughout, tankless water heater, large master suite with free standing tub and amazing walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet!! Covered back patio with outdoor grill and mini fridge and privacy fenced yard!! 8ft interior doors throughout!!