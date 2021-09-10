 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $800,000

Looking to get away from the noisy city? This quiet, secluded corner lot provides all the privacy one could ask for. With two mobile homes and large metal garage/ storage unit, this property offers adequate space for many leisure activities. Included with the property, is the adjacent two acre tract (if not already sold). The primary mobile home and shed are on a slab foundation.

