4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $799,000

Perfect for entertaining, this two-story home has an open design concept. Wood floors invite you to the foyer & study. Enter the kitchen, dining area and great room featuring custom cabinets and a masonry fireplace. White cabinets offer a light, bright and happy feeling. Enjoy your quiet master suite with double sinks, separate shower and luxurious tub with large walk-in closet. Three more lovely bedrooms upstairs boast of ensuite baths. A large laundry/mud area with storage complete this lovely home located in the middle of Traditions prestigious Jack Nicholas Golf Course and just 5 minutes from campus. Your clients can still customize selections if they hurry, this home wont last long!!

