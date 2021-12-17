4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $789,900

Want to enjoy serene outdoor living right outside your backdoor? Have that and more with this home only 20 minutes away from TAMU! Enjoy family gatherings in the country chic kitchen that includes an island, leather finished granite eating bar, and stainless steal appliances. The family room is wonderfully built with the cathedral ceilings and custom built-in cabinetry. The home also includes a secluded office area for working at home and a utility room with convenient sink and built-in cabinets. The master bedroom suite is substantial with cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, and a double vanity with granite countertops and wood like tile flooring in the master bath. All throughout, the home includes ample storage, cabinet space, and ceiling fans in each room. Enjoy outdoor living with this home’s exterior features which include a party deck, hot tub area with pergola, your own large private pond, creek, and the abundance of trees and wildlife. Also included is the implement barn, workshop, kennel, and the RV, boat, or tractor storage area! The home also has carport parking and has paved road frontage all the way. The extensive new features include new windows, doors, and leafless gutters in 2014, a new master bath in 2017, new kitchen, flooring, and toilet in guest bath in 2019, and new roof, inside and outside paint, 200-amp service fanel, septic tank with access extensions, pumped septic tanks, UV light in HVAC system, and tamper resistant electrical outlets in 2021.