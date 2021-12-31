4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $789,000

Perfect for entertaining, this two-story home has an open design concept. Wood floors invite you to the foyer & study. Enter the kitchen, dining area and great room featuring custom cabinets and a masonry fireplace. White cabinets offer a light, bright and happy feeling. Enjoy your quiet master suite with double sinks, separate shower and luxurious tub with large walk-in closet. Three more lovely bedrooms upstairs boast of ensuite baths. A large laundry/mud area with storage complete this lovely home located in the middle of Traditions prestigious Jack Nicholas Golf Course and just 5 minutes from campus. Your clients can still customize selections if they hurry, this home wont last long!!