4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750,000

Country Living at its Finest! 4/2 on 14.4 acres with BONUS 2/1 manufactured home featuring separate entrance, electric service, septic and dedicated water well. The main house is on Rural water supply, its own aerobic septic system, all electric, Roof replaced 2021, HVAC replaced 2021, open concept, large kitchen, ample dining area, generous bedroom sizes, two full baths, roomy living area, raised ceiling, tile in all of house except bedrooms which has carpet, super sweet porch over looking grove of trees, winding driveway, spacious barn and storage, and amazing views you have got to see to believe. All of this and close to Bryan College Station too, only short drive just over the Robertson County line. If peaceful, quiet country living sounds appealing, you better make an appointment to view this property and see the potential for YOU.