4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750,000

In the heart of Bryan you will find a rare and exciting home that you can't believe you found! With 1.23 acres of country feel, and the benefits of city conveniences, this exciting find gives you a 4/3 home surrounded by gorgeous Austin Stone, along with a 50 x 30 metal shop with electricity! From the front porch, to the back, this home is loaded with custom features such as a stone fireplace, wood floors, and the biggest chef's delight kitchen you will find on the market today! The mud room is a great extra feature to this split floorpan, open concept home! The formal dining room makes a great study as well and the 3 full baths make having guests a breeze! The huge corner lot is full of privacy and with a double gated entrance to this hobby loving back yard, you will find no complaints here! Two sides of the shop have overhangs giving you extra concrete and carport options with a total of 2800 sqft of concrete and 1500 sqft of shop! The shop even has a negotiable lift for the car lovers! Whether its cars, (Did I mention the extra large driveway?) 4-H projects, wood working, furniture making, craft, exercise gym or a home business, you will find the solutions for your desires right here in Austin's Estates! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools, medical and entertainment, with easy access to Highway 6 and all Aggieland has to offer!

