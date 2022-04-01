No detail overlooked on this AMAZING Southern Creek proposed Home!. This large 3188 two story home is perfect for entertaining with its open concept design. With wood floors leading you into the foyer with study, the home opens up to an expansive kitchen area and great room with gorgeous stone fire place as a focal point. The master suite is truly a homeowners oasis with separate sinks, oversized shower, luxurious tub and massive closets. There are multiple options with various finishes for this proposed homesite which allows you to make this the custom home you've been dreaming of. **Photos are not of the actual home, but a representative of construction.**
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $734,900
