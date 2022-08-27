4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $731,000

This majestic home sits on a beautifully landscaped 1.18 acre corner lot in Heritage Lakes Estates. Custom built in 2018, this home offers attractive architectural features including a functional 3-way split floor plan, exposed wooden beams and cathedral ceilings in the living and dining areas, and a curved sitting nook overlooking the greenery of the expansive backyard. Your inner chef will appreciate the smooth flow of the immaculate kitchen highlighted by neutral tones, an immense eating island with drawer microwave and sink, and premium built-in SS appliances. This home’s relaxing living area showcases a beautiful stone fireplace flanked by built-in cabinetry with granite countertops. The spacious primary suite offers privacy and comfort with a cozy sitting area and includes a luxurious en suite bath featuring separate granite vanities, huge tiled walk-in shower with bench, claw-foot soaking tub, and abundant natural light. Two front guest bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with walk-in shower, while a third guest bedroom has access to its own full bath with tiled walk-in shower. A beadboard finished back porch invites you to relax and enjoy the sprawling backyard oasis. The 3-car garage has Stampede flooring and additional side entry as well as extra room for appliances and tool storage. Just minutes from Bryan/College Station, this custom home with graceful landscaping offers quiet country living in a convenient location.